McAllen launches website to help develop new businesses

A new website is now available to help people who are looking to do business in McAllen.

Mcallenmeansbusiness.com was launched on Wednesday. This resource is for potential business partners.

"People not only from the city of McAllen, but the Valley or outside the Valley, can go in and take a look at what McAllen can offer you to build your own business here," McAllen City Commissioner District 3 Omar Quintanilla said.

The website will give potential business partners information about the city's economy, transportation, quality of life and international affairs all in one place.