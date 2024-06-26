McAllen man convicted after sexually assaulting a child

Carlos Mario Vargas. Photo credit: Office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

A McAllen man was sentenced to 30 years in prison after a Hidalgo County judge found him guilty of aggravated sexual assault of a child,

Carlos Mario Vargas, 41, pleaded guilty to the charges on Tuesday, according to a news release from the office of Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios.

Vargas was arrested by the McAllen Police Department after they received a sexual assault report on Dec. 8, 2019.

The children involved in the sexual assault report were eight and 10 years old, and an investigation revealed Vargas had abused them, the release stated.

“Our office, together with the ongoing support and dedication from local law enforcement agencies will continue to devote all necessary resources to bring child predators to justice,” Hidalgo County District Attorney Toribio “Terry” Palacios said in the news release.