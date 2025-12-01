McAllen man killed, Edinburg man injured in multi-vehicle crash near Alice

A McAllen man was killed, and an Edinburg man was injured, in a multi-vehicle crash on U.S. 281 Northbound near Alice.

The crash occurred on Saturday at around 12:45 p.m.

Lee Roy Rodriguez, 51, of McAllen, was driving a 1999 Toyota Solara when he crashed into a 2019 GMC Sierra, according to Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Harold Mallory.

Mallory said Rodriguez's vehicle caught fire with him still inside; he was pronounced dead at the scene. Brian Cisneros, 29, of Edinburg, was the driver of the Sierra and was flown by Halo-Flight to Christus Spohn Shoreline in Corpus Christi.

Cisneros' condition is unknown.

Mallory said troopers determined Rodriguez was traveling southbound on U.S. 281. The Solara was reported to law enforcement as "driving recklessly, failing to maintain its lane." Officers were responding to locate the vehicle prior to the crash.

Rodriguez first struck the rear of a 2019 Kenworth Truck Tractor that was towing a semi-trailer traveling ahead of the Solara, then traveled across the grassy median and into the northbound lanes, according to Mallory.

Mallory said the Solara then struck the Sierra that was towing a trailer head-on. The crash caused the Sierra and trailer to leave the roadway, rotate 180 degrees, and roll over.

Cisneros was injured in the crash. He was taken to Christus Spohn in Alice before being Halo flighted to Corpus Christi.

The Solara came to a stop in the middle of the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 and caught fire, with Rodriguez still inside. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Mallory.

Mallory said the driver and passenger of the Kenworth were uninjured, and the northbound lanes of U.S. 281 were closed for several hours while DPS troopers investigated the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.