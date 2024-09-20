McAllen man sentenced for receiving, distributing child pornography images

A McAllen man has been sentenced to federal prison for receiving images and video files containing child pornography, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar Hamdani.

Hamdani said 27-year-old Gabriel Alejandro Morales pled guilty on March 22, 2023; he was sentenced to 10 years.

During his hearing, the court heard additional information that Morales not only received the images, but also engaged in the distribution of child pornography, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said Morales was also ordered to $3,000 in restitution to a known victim and will serve five years of supervised release after his prison term. During that time, Morales will have to comply with numerous requirements that will restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Hamdani said authorities learned of a group chat on a third-party messaging app that was identified as sharing child pornography. Morales engaged in receiving and distributing nine videos on that site.

Morales admitted to using that messaging app on his cell phone to engage in receiving and distributing child pornography. He also acknowledged to possessing additional child pornography on other electronic devices, according to Hamdani.

Hamdani said, "the images included sadistic/masochistic content and the depiction of prepubescent children engaged in sexual acts."

Law enforcement ultimately found a total of 77 video files of child sex abuse materials, an additional 52 video files and 11 images attributable to Morales, according to Hamdani.

Morales will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.