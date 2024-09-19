McAllen museum to hold summit to get young people registered to vote

The countdown to Election Day in November continues.

A Rio Grande Valley museum is helping young voters understand the role they will play in this year's presidential election.

The International Museum of Arts and Science in McAllen will hold a discussion about politics with the National Youth Summit.

The goal is to empower young people to get involved in the voting process.

IMAS is one of four museums across the country hosting a youth summit on elections and politics.

The event will touch base on how young people can get involved in both national and local elections.

Some of the topics discussed will be the history of voting, this year's elections and how young people can influence elections.

New data from Tufts University shows there are fewer people in the 18 to 19-year-old demographic registered to vote compared to the last presidential election.

In Texas, voter registration in that age group is more than 30 percent behind compared to 2020.

"If we could get some new college students coming out who haven't registered to vote, that would be great," IMAS Director of Education Roni Cortez said. "We also know that we have typically a low voter turnout here in this region, so this is a good opportunity to bolster that."

The summit is free for teens and young adults.

Officials say several organizations will be hosting registration voter drives, so anyone in the community can get registered to vote. All you need to bring is your Texas ID or driver's license.

The event is schedule for Saturday at 11 a.m.