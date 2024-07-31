McAllen native Shaine Casas competing on Thursday at the Olympics

McAllen native Shaine Casas will be seen at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Thursday.

Casas will be participating in the 200 individual medley swimming competition.

Casas' first race is set for Thursday, Aug. 1 at 5 a.m. If he qualifies, he'll be competing again that same day at 2:30 p.m.

"On behalf of the city of McAllen and the entire Rio Grande Valley, I want to wish McAllen's very own Shaine Casas good luck in his upcoming swim in the world's most important sporting event" McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos said in a YouTube video.

McAllen High School will be holding an Olympic Watch Party in the auditorium on Thursday. Doors open at 1:30 p.m. They encourage everyone to bring signs and USA gear.