McAllen police arrest 6 individuals on prostitution-related charges

The McAllen Police Department arrested six individuals on prostitution-related charges as part of a "law enforcement initiative."

The initiative occurred from November 10 through November 14, according to a news release.

The news release said on November 12, McAllen officers arrested 23-year-old Johanna Bravo was arrested and charged with prostitution and given a $1,500 bond.

On November 13, 33-year-old Rodolfo Perez was arrested. He was charged with prostitution and possession of a substance and given a $5,000 bond, according to the news release. Rolando Lopez Jr. was also arrested and charged with solicitation of prostitution. He was given a $5,000 bond.

According to the news release, on November 14, three men were arrested in connection with the initiative. Ivan Hernandez, 37, was charged with prostitution and given a $3,000 bond. Armando Aguayo Jr. and Guadalupe Moya Jr. were charged with solicitation of prostitution and each given a $10,000 bond.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with any information is urged to contact McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.