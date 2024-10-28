McAllen police arrest assault suspect

Pablo Herrera-Cavazos. Photo credit: McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department arrested a 34-year-old man accused of committing and threatening to commit “violent acts against several individuals at a residence,” according to a news release.

Pablo Herrera-Cavazos was arrested on Saturday and arraigned on three charges of aggravated assault and unlawful restraint.

According to the McAllen Police Department, Herrera-Cavazos was wanted for an assault that was reported to police on Friday morning at a residence in the 6400 block of S. 12th Street.

Herrera-Cavazos was remanded to the Hidalgo County Jail in lieu of a $255,000 bond.