McAllen police asking for help in locating missing elderly man

The McAllen Police Department are asking for help in locating an elderly man who has gone missing.

Police say 82-year-old Felipe Serna's voluntary absence was reported on December 22. He was last seen in the area of 24th Street and Fresno Avenue.

Serna is described as 6 feet in height, 180 lbs, brown eyes and white hair. He was last seen wearing a red baseball cap, long-sleeve denim button up shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the police department at 956-681-2000.