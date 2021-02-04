McAllen Police issues Silver Alert for missing man
The McAllen Police Department is searching for 75-year-old Wayne Douglas Weise.
Weise was last seen on Thursday at 5 a.m. on FM 490 in Rio Grande City. He was driving a copper with tan trim 2009 Ford Explorer with the Texas license plate: GZF3286.
Law enforcement officials believe the man's disappearance poses a credible threat to his own health and safety. Weise, diagnosed with a cognitive impairment, is a 6'4'' white male, weighing 200 pounds, with gray hair worn in a ponytail and green eyes.
If you have any information contact the McAllen Police Department at 956)681-2014.
More News
News Video
-
Vaccinations underway in Starr County as long awaited shipment of COVID-19 vaccines...
-
Dozen state police charged in the massacre of 19 in Mexico
-
Brownsville to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
-
McAllen nursing home gives staff $200 incentive after COVID-19 vaccination
-
City of McAllen challenging state law over election