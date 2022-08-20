x

McAllen police: Man charged with terroristic threat after ‘disturbance’ at Palms Crossing shopping plaza

4 hours 54 minutes 46 seconds ago Saturday, August 20 2022 Aug 20, 2022 August 20, 2022 4:43 PM August 20, 2022 in News - Local

A 22-year-old man from Harlingen is in custody after police say he was involved in an employment disagreement that resulted in a “verbal disturbance,” according to a statement from the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the Palms Crossing shopping plaza Friday evening in reference to the verbal disturbance, police said. A man – identified as Samuel Silva Jr. – was taken into custody and no weapons were involved.

Silva was arraigned Saturday on a charge of terroristic threat and had his bond set at $20,000.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days