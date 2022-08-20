McAllen police: Man charged with terroristic threat after ‘disturbance’ at Palms Crossing shopping plaza

A 22-year-old man from Harlingen is in custody after police say he was involved in an employment disagreement that resulted in a “verbal disturbance,” according to a statement from the McAllen Police Department.

Police responded to the Palms Crossing shopping plaza Friday evening in reference to the verbal disturbance, police said. A man – identified as Samuel Silva Jr. – was taken into custody and no weapons were involved.

Silva was arraigned Saturday on a charge of terroristic threat and had his bond set at $20,000.