McAllen police officer arrested for allegedly assaulting wife

McAllen police officer Mateo Salinas III was arrested after his wife accused him of assaulting her.

According to a news release, McAllen police responded to a report of an assault on Aug. 31. Salinas' mother and sister accused his wife of assaulting them.

During the criminal investigation, Salinas' wife was interviewed on Sept. 3, during which she allegedly accused Salinas of assaulting her several months earlier, specifically on April 17, according to the news release.

The McAllen Police Department began investigating into the wife's allegations and the results were presented to a local magistrate who determined probable cause. A warrant was issued for Salinas for assault.

Salinas was arrested and has since resigned from his position effective immediately. He was with the McAllen Police Department for six years.

The assault involving the mother and sister against the wife is still under investigation.