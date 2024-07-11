McAllen police search for suspect accused of stealing a truck
McAllen police are searching for a man who is wanted in connection to a theft of a motor vehicle.
A warrant has been issued for 22-year-old Robert Williams Painter, who is accused of stealing a Chevrolet Silverado in McAllen. Police say the theft occurred on June 27 at the 200 block of East Quamasia Avenue.
Painter is described as approximately 5'08 in height, 160 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information on Painter's whereabouts is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.
