McAllen police search for suspects wanted in connection with bank fraud scheme

Kareem Kalil Gordon (left) and Trevon Terrell Harris (right). Photo courtesy of the McAllen Police Department.

The McAllen Police Department is searching for two suspects wanted in connection with a bank fraud scheme.

Trevon Terrell Harris, 23, and Kareem Kalil Gordon, 35, are accused of visiting various banks in the McAllen area in an attempt to deposit checks using "fictitious identifying information," according to a news release.

The news release said McAllen police responded to a report of suspicious activity at a bank located on the 10th block of South Broadway on October 27.

Investigators determined false identification was presented by an individual, identified as Harris, in an attempt to cash or deposit a check, according to a news release.

The news release said the investigation revealed multiple individuals visited various banks attempting to deposit checks using fake IDs. Gordon was also identified in the investigation as participating in the activity.

The use of multiple fake IDs are suspected in the case and the use of information granted access to funds from an account, according to the news release.

Probable cause was determined to issue warrants of arrest for Harris and Gordon.

Harris faces four counts of tampering with a governmental record, and Gordon faces one count of tampering with a governmental record and one count of theft.

Harris is described as approximately 6'02" in height, 185 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address was in Spring, Texas.

Gordon is described as approximately 5'07" in height, 180 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in Missouri City, Texas.

Anyone with any information on the two suspects' whereabouts is urged to contact the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.