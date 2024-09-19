McAllen police search for theft suspect

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to two criminal investigations.

Police say 35-year-old Josue Medrano is wanted for theft and burglary of a vehicle.

Two separate thefts occurred on Aug. 31. The first theft was reported at the 3600 block of Xanthisma Avenue.

McAllen police said investigators determined a 2020 Chevrolet Spark was stolen from the driveway of the residence. The vehicle was not recovered.

Investigators then responded to the 5000 block of North 36th Street in reference to items stolen from inside a Toyota GR86.

A magistrate determined probable cause and issued warrants of arrest for Medrano.

Medrano is described as approximately 5'5 in height, about 130 pounds, black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is in McAllen.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.