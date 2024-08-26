McAllen police seeking 4 men in ‘sexual performance’ investigation

The McAllen Police Department is seeking four men they say are involved in the investigation of an “adult male performer” allegedly engaging in sexual acts at a McAllen business.

According to a Monday news release, the “acts” occurred inside an unnamed business on the 1700 block of Dallas Avenue. Police said the performer “engaged in acts of sexual conduct, deviate sexual intercourse while the business was open to the public” on August 4.

Arrest warrants were issued for Diego Rodrigo Barros, who is wanted on charges of public lewdness and prostitution.

Dionicio Luna Aguirre of Mercedes is wanted on a charge of public lewdness, according to the release. The release also identified Mark Anthony Watts and Alvaro Costila of Pharr as suspects wanted on charges of tampering with evidence and promotion of prostitution.

Barros is described as a 38-year-old male with a height of 5’11, black hair and brown eyes.

Aguirre is described as a 40-year-old man with a height of 5’9, weighing 180 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Watts is described as a 51-year-old Hispanic male with a height of 6’2 with a weight of 205 pounds and brown hair and brown eyes.

Costilla is described as a 31-year-old man with a height of 5’7, a weight of 175 pounds and black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the investigation is urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.