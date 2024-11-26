McAllen police seeking teen runaway

The McAllen Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old runaway.

Police said Angies Dardon's voluntary absence was reported at around 10:15 p.m. on November 22. They said she was last seen in the area of 1600 block of Dove Avenue and there is concern about her wellbeing.

Dardon is described as a Hispanic female, 5'2, approximately 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information on Dardon's whereabouts is urged to call the McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.

Anyone who knowingly harbors a runway may be charged with a Class A misdemeanor and could face a fine up to $4,000 and up to a year in jail.