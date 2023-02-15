McAllen police: Teen runaway believed to be with man wanted on kidnapping charge

The McAllen Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a man believed to be with a teen runaway.

Clayton Ryan Phillips, 19, is wanted on a kidnapping charge in connection with the search for an endangered 14-year-old female.

Antonette Rodriguez’s voluntary absence was reported to police Monday, according to a news release.

“Rodriguez is not of age to consent to voluntarily leave her residence,” the news release stated. “Antonette Rodriguez is considered an endangered runaway due to her age. She is believed to be with a male subject by the name of Clayton Ryan Phillips, who may be driving a blue Kia Forte.”

Phillips is described as having brown hair and blue eyes, weighing around 160 pounds, and has a height of 5’6.

Rodriguez is described as having brown hair and eyes, a height of 5’2 and weighing 120 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black zipper sweater and black leggings.

According to the news release, any person who knowingly harbors a runaway may be charged.

Those with any information on the location of the two individuals are urged to call McAllen Crime Stoppers at 956-687-8477.