McAllen police: Woman found dead in parking lot, suspect detained
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead on Tuesday, according to the McAllen Police Department.
One man is detained in connection with the homicide investigation, McAllen police spokesman Lt. Joel Morales said.
Police were at the scene responding to a report of a woman shot in the parking area of a business in the 2300 block of Maple Avenue Tuesday at around 5:12 p.m., Morales said.
Charges are pending against the male who was detained in connection with the investigation, Morales added.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
