McAllen Public Utility drive-thru to temporary close for renovations

The McAllen Public Utility drive-thru will temporarily close for a week as it undergoes renovations, according to a news release.

The drive-thru, located at 1300 West Houston Avenue, will close beginning Monday, March 24. MPU customers can continue to make payments at the customer service window located inside McAllen City Hall or pay their bills online, according to the news release.

The news release said the renovations are part of MPU's "commitment to enhancing customer service and improving facilities to better serve the community."

The drive-thru will reopen on Monday, March 31.