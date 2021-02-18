McAllen respite center extends hours as power outages continue

Nearly 250 migrant families are currently taking refuge at the Catholic Charities Respite Center in downtown McAllen.

Sister Norma Pimentel says the facility is running on a generator and food is running low.

"It has been difficult because as most of the state has suffered electricity loss, power outage; we are the same here at the respite center,” Pimentel said. We don't have electricity, we have generators."

The respite center is known for housing migrants and keeping them safe, but this time, they’ve been stuck.

"We have families that are not able to leave everyday like they normally would before the cold front,” Pimentel said. “Many of the bus routes and flights have been canceled.”

The center's biggest need now is food and blankets.

For any respite center donations, you can drop them off at 111 S. 15th St.