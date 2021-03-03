x

Mchi Moves On, Port Isabel's Season Ends in 4th Round Games

3 hours 34 minutes 2 seconds ago Tuesday, March 02 2021 Mar 2, 2021 March 02, 2021 10:37 PM March 02, 2021 in Sports - High School
By: Alex Del Barrio

BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES AND SCHEDULE

Tuesday, March 2nd

5A

McAllen High 48, Georgetown 37

4A

Boerne 68, Port Isabel 55

Friday, March 5th

3A - Regional Tournament at San Antonio Northside Gym

Santa Rosa vs. Jourdanton - 8 pm

San Antonio Cole vs. Corpus Christi London - 6 pm

1A Regional Tournament at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Gym

San Perlita vs. Trinidad - 7 pm

Neches vs. Rocksprings - 5 pm

