Mchi Moves On, Port Isabel's Season Ends in 4th Round Games
BOYS BASKETBALL REGIONAL SEMIFINAL SCORES AND SCHEDULE
Tuesday, March 2nd
5A
McAllen High 48, Georgetown 37
4A
Boerne 68, Port Isabel 55
Friday, March 5th
3A - Regional Tournament at San Antonio Northside Gym
Santa Rosa vs. Jourdanton - 8 pm
San Antonio Cole vs. Corpus Christi London - 6 pm
1A Regional Tournament at Pflugerville Hendrickson High School Gym
San Perlita vs. Trinidad - 7 pm
Neches vs. Rocksprings - 5 pm
