Medical Breakthroughs: 12-year-old girl overcoming chronic condition to continue figure skating

Figure skating is a hard sport. Athletes need strength, coordination and the ability to land on thin blades after a jump.

One pre-teen is able to achieve all of that with added challenges of growing up with a rare medical condition that causes lesions on her bones.

Jett Vanschoten, 12, was diagnosed with chronic recurrent multifocal osteomyelitis , or CRMO. It’s an auto inflammatory disorder mostly diagnosed in kids. The condition causes Jett’s own immune system to attack normal, healthy bones.

In some children, the disease it's very mild. In others, it's very severe and debilitating, and it prevents them from going to school or participating in sports.

Her symptoms began three years ago, when a lump appeared under her knee. Treatments for CRMO range from anti-inflammatories to immuno-suppressants.

Jett is now on a combination of meds that allow her to continue skating, and says kids with CRMO should also pursue their passions, even with the diagnosis.

There is no known cure, but with treatment, patients are able to get it under control.

