Medical Breakthroughs: Improving sleep within the Hispanic community

A new health study is showing some disparities among the Hispanic community.

It shows many of them are not getting treated for sleep disorders, but a new clinic is hoping to make a difference.

"It has been associated with chronic conditions, such as hypertension, diabetes and these are associated with heart disease which is one of the leading cause of deaths in the Hispanic population," Cleveland Clinic Sleep Specialist Neurological Institute Dr. Cinthya Pena Orbea said.

According to the CDC, about one in three Latino adults sleep less than seven hours.

In Orbea's study, only 63 percent of Hispanics who get a referral for a sleep study complete it.

"The Hispanic Asleep Clinic at Lutheran Hospital, which is part of the Cleveland Clinic," Orbea said.

About 44 percent of Hispanic patients say communication issues, like language, leads to worse health outcomes. This new clinic provides bilingual and bicultural services from start to finish.

"They're able to feel that provider-patient concordance, which is very important," Orbea said.

And so far?

"The common comment that I get is they wish they could get this type of services from different specialties," Orbea said.

Now she plans to continue her research on why the Hispanic community struggles with sleep apnea.

"To talk to different people from urban areas, rural areas people who have access to health care, people who don't have access to health care," Orbea said.

By the way, this clinic offers these services to anyone who asks to be seen, not just Hispanics.

Orbea says the clinic will treat all types of sleep disorders, such as obstructive sleep apnea, insomnia and many others.

She hopes that this clinic will expand to other Cleveland clinics.