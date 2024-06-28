Medical Breakthroughs: More patients benefiting from total knee replacement surgery

From sports to tripping and even aging, knee injuries are quite common.

Total knee replacement surgery has become a common procedure, offering relief from chronic knee pain and restoring mobility.

“We're doing a so much of a better job with the surgery, Richard Berger with Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush, said. “If you had a knee replacement, for example, used to be out for months and months and months. You come to see me, you'll be out of the hospital in three hours. You'll be back driving and back to work, if you wanna be, in a week."

Total knee replacement surgery, also known as total knee arthroplasty or TKA, is a surgical procedure that replaces the damaged or worn surfaces of the knee joint with artificial components, typically made of metal and plastic.

The surgery Berger performed is done through a three to four-inch incision, instead of a large eight to 12-inch incision. Ninety-two percent of patients leave the hospital the same day.

“Whether or not it's to run a marathon or take a walk around the block or just go up and down and doing the laundry in the evening, patients wanna do what they wanna do, and I’m providing them that mobility,” Berger said.

In addition to a faster recovery and shorter hospital stay, TKA also increases range of motion sooner after surgery and there is less blood loss.

Despite the numerous benefits of total knee replacement surgery, it's essential to recognize that it's not suitable for everyone. People who smoke, are obese, or have had any form of a severe nerve disease are not good candidates for TKA.

