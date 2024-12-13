Medical Breakthroughs: Transition clinics for young adults with disabilities

CINCINNATI, Ohio. (Ivanhoe Newswire) — Millions of Americans with chronic health conditions are facing a major life transition.

About four and a half million young men and women with pediatric-onset disabilities — disabilities they are born with — are currently transitioning from adolescence into adulthood.

They face the added challenge of leaving behind familiar pediatric healthcare teams and finding new adult providers. This transition can be particularly challenging for those with spinal cord injuries, spina bifida, or cerebral palsy.

Until recently, many children with these conditions didn't survive into adulthood. As a result, our understanding of the unique healthcare needs of this population is still evolving.

Transition clinics are now playing a vital role in bridging the gap between pediatric and adult care.

In many ways Tamia is still like the little girl Kristine Craig and her husband adopted 25 years ago — along with her twin sister and two older sisters.

But reality is never too far off. Tamia is now 27 years old — born with cerebral palsy, she’s been in and out of hospitals her entire life. But now, as more patients like Tamia live longer, the University of Cincinnati is one of the first to start a transition clinic to help them in their adult years.

“Now they're adults, now they're 30 and 40 and maybe the pediatric setting is not the best place to care for them,” said Jensine’ Clark, MD.

Dr. Clark leads the PM&R Transition Clinic at the UC Gardner Neuroscience Institute, helping develop an action plan, find the right doctors, and support the patients and their parents when making the move.

“They know their providers, their providers know them, and the adult providers are not always as comfortable taking care of these children,” she explained.

As for Tamia?

“She does need adult care because she's got an adult body,” said Kristine.

But as fate would have it Tamia had a friend on the transition team … Dr. Clark was also a volunteer for Tamia’s aquatic therapy, which made her transition a little easier.

“She knew what things we needed to know. And it was amazing,” exclaimed Kristine.

Another factor the transition team helps with is to make sure that the clinic is accessible to all patients, regardless of their mobility level. This means considering factors such as adjustable tables for easy transfers, wheelchair-accessible scales, and ample space for families with various seating options.