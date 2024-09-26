Members of RGV Down Syndrome Association gear up for upcoming stage productions

Growing up in McAllen, 25-year-old Sammy Sanchez said he knew he wanted to be on camera.

“I love being an actor,” Sanchez said. “I love being Hansel from Hansel and Gretel, I want to be on the Disney Channel.

While he's still working on landing a Disney show, Sanchez is currently starring in another project — Hansel and Gretel.

The project is one of two productions from the RGV Down Syndrome Association’s theater program.

The association is presenting The Gingerbread Son and Hansel and Gretel on Thursday, Oct. 10 in McAllen. The production stars Sanchez, and a dozen other adult actors who have Down syndrome.

Viva Lopez, 29, is one of the actors in The Gingerbread Son.

“I’m lucky here to do the show, and my friends are here,” Lopez said. “I'm so happy to do the show."

The Player's Studio, a McAllen non-profit drama club, is working with the RGV Down Syndrome Association to bring the productions to life.

"We're constantly looking for activities for our individuals with Down syndrome,” RGV Down Syndrome Association President Deborah Tomai said.

The groups started acting classes for people with Down syndrome last year.

The Player's Studio Founder Karen Culverston is directing both productions.

“It's an adventure and something different every week,” Culverston said. “They are so full of joy and enthusiasm that it makes it a great pleasure."

This is the second year in a row the group is putting on a show.

Over the summer, the group performed Peter and the Wolf at the Tuba Theatre Fest in Austin.

“This year, we're trying to incorporate more memorization and allowing them to learn cues and deliver lines naturally on their own,” Culverston said.

The actors' parents say they're seeing the growth in their children.

The Gingerbread Son and Hansel and Gretel will be presented on Thursday, Oct. 10 at 2201 Trenton Rd. in McAllen at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

Watch the video above for the full story.