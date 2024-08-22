Memorial announced for Nikki Rowe's Adan De La Cruz

KRGV file photo

The Nikki Rowe High School Student Council announced they are hosting a Friday memorial for Adan De La Cruz.

De La Cruz passed away on Wednesday, according to the McAllen Independent School District. The death occurred days after police say he was injured at a McAllen house party.

Three people are facing charges of providing alcohol to minors in connection with the party, the McAllen Police Department previously said.

The student council is inviting the community to gather in support of De La Cruz’s family, according to a social media post.

“Let’s show our support with love and respect, lifting each other up in unity and prayer,” the post stated. “Please bring your prayers, thoughts, and your respect. We hope to see you there as we celebrate the life of a beloved member of our community.”

The memorial is set for Friday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. at the Rowe football field, located at 2101 N. Ware Road.