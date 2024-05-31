Memorial honoring slain DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez unveiled in Weslaco

The legacy of a fallen Texas Department of Public Safety trooper continues to be honored.

On Thursday, a memorial for DPS Trooper Moises Sanchez was unveiled in front of the DPS regional headquarters in Weslaco.

The memorial was unveiled nearly five years after his death, and four months since the conviction of the man who took his life.

Trooper Sanchez’s family was at the memorial unveiling.

“It’s a beautiful reminder that he's never forgotten,” Sanchez’s wife — Yvonne Sanchez — said.

Sanchez was shot in April 2019 after responding to a crash in Edinburg. He died four months later from complications related to his injuries.

The memorial for Sanchez reads, “We the people of the state of Texas acknowledge and thank Trooper Moises Sanchez for the great sacrifice he made to keep the public safe. His efforts will stand the test of time. May god bless his soul. He died August 24, 2019.”

