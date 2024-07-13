Mercedes church purchases home to serve as women's shelter

A church in Mercedes purchased a home they say they will turn into a shelter for women and their children who are escaping domestic violence, or financial stress.

“We get calls from CPS, from the schools, from other churches [asking] if we have a place where moms and their kids can stay," Living Stone Church Pastor Rolland Jaques said. “Usually, we put them in hotels, motels, and it’s very costly."

Jaques is turning the home on South Texas Boulevard into a place for up to 20 women and children.

"We don't want anyone to go hungry," Jaques said.

Jaques says many of these women will come in feeling broken, discouraged, and lost with nowhere to go. The goal of the shelter is for them to leave feeling a sense of hope and joy, and become encouraged to move forward

"After about a month being here, maybe two months, they have a clear mind, “Jaques said. “Maybe by that time they got a job, and they can afford their own apartment, and hopefully then they can spread the news to other women that need help."

Cecilia Mata, the legal and social services director at the McAllen women’s shelter Mujeres Unidas, says more shelters for women who need a safe place are needed in the mid-Valley.

"We’ve been the only shelter for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault in Hidalgo County for a very long time, so of course the need is greater than what we can provide," Mata said.

Expenses are keeping Living Stone Church from opening the center sooner. They’re hoping to open it by the end of the year.

Watch the video above for the full story.