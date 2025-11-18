Mercedes Fire Department receives several new trucks

The Mercedes Fire Department received several new trucks, including a new fire truck that holds 3,500 gallons of water.

"This tanker is a little bit larger, so we're responding with a lot more water," Mercedes Fire Chief Javier Campos Jr. said.

The department also has a new brush truck, pickup truck and another piece of equipment to help move debris. The new gear will also help areas outside Mercedes.

"And when we purchase these trucks, we not only purchase them for our community, we purchase them to assist other agencies," Campos said.

The city paid $185,000 for the new brush truck. The rest of the equipment was paid for with grant money.