Mercedes High School cheerleader to perform at Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade
A Mercedes High School cheerleader will perform in the Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade in Honolulu in December.
Kaylnn Serna was selected as an All-American Cheerleader while at cheer camp over the summer.
"Being an All-American, and getting this invite, is just a one of a kind experience," Serna said. "And I am glad that I would be able to experience it and represent my city and school."
On top of performing for national heroes, Serna will have the opportunity to meet other cheerleaders and dancers from across the nation.
