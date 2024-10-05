Mercedes man facing animal cruelty charges

A Mercedes man is facing animal cruelty charges.

Mercedes police say they found a dog living in poor condition on Ramiro Martinez's property. They say the dog is doing better, and they hope to find a rescue or foster home to take care of him.

Mercedes Animal Control were called to a home on Vermont Avenue just north of the highway. There, animal control officers found the dog in bad shape, tied to a fence and very emaciated. They said they didn't see any food, water or shelter.

Police were called to investigate and they took Martinez into custody. He was charged Thursday with of cruelty of non-livestock animal and was given a $5,000 bond.

Jail records show he is out on bond.

Mercedes Police Department Sgt. Juan Cuba talked about the next steps they took with the dog.

"Our newly established animal control program in the city of Mercedes came over and took care of the dog and currently in good standings of being cared for and nourished for," Cuba said.

They are hoping to find a rescue or foster home that can provide the dog the care it needs to recover.