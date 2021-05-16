Mercedes Parents Concerned over Bridge Connecting to School

MERCEDES – Parents in Mercedes are concerned about a bridge that links a neighborhood to a school.

One parent calls it an accident waiting to happen.

"It's dangerous, there's a lot of children here... It's a new subdivision there. There's children walking,” says Velda Garcia.

KRGV’s John Paul Barajas reached out to Hidalgo County Commissioner David Fuentes to see what can be done to change this.

He says they’ll be working with the drainage district and hope to finalize a plan next month.

To report Precinct 1-related issues, call 968-8733.

