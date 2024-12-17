x

Mercedes police, fire departments surprise girl battling cancer with Christmas gifts

Atzin Jaimes is just 5 years old and in battle for her life.

On Monday, Mercedes police and firefighters organized a special Christmas surprise for Atzin. They put on a parade, complete with an appearance from Santa Claus, who brought gifts for the young cancer patient.

Atzin is battling stage 4 liver and lung cancer.

"We made a little girl happy today, just seeing her smile when we got here with her toys. That's why I started breaking down because she's a fighter, and she's clearly not letting that take a hit on her," Mercedes Police Chief Frank Sanchez said.

Atzin received chemotherapy in the Rio Grande Valley and radiation treatments in Houston. Her doctors are hopeful for a recovery.

