Mexican citizen sentenced for possessing child pornography while crossing into Los Indios
A Mexican citizen has been sentenced for possession of child pornography, according to acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery.
Lowery said 22-year-old Kevin Alejandro Santos-Moya pleaded guilty on May 30, 2024 and was sentenced to five years in federal prison. He was also ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to a known victim and will serve 10 years of supervised release following his prison term.
During his supervised release, Santos-Moya will have to comply with numerous requirements that are designed to restrict his access to children and the internet. He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender, according to Lowery.
Lowery said on June 30, 2023, Santos-Moya attempted to enter the United States through the Los Indios Port of Entry. He was referred to a secondary inspection, where authorities conducted a search of his iPhone and located child sexual abuse material.
Forensic analysis of Santos-Moya's phone revealed a total of 31 images and 37 videos of child sexual abuse material, according to Lowery.
Santos-Moya will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.
