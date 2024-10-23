Mexican national sentenced for exporting firearms through Anzalduas Port of Entry

A Mexican national was sentenced to federal prison for illegally exporting firearms from the United States into Mexico, according to U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani.

According to Hamdani, 54-year-old Elmer Espinoza-Ortega pleaded guilty on July 11. He has been ordered to serve three years in federal prison, followed by two years of supervised release.

Ortega attempted to exit the U.S. through the Anzalduas Port of Entry on May 26. Upon inspection, law enforcement discovered a firearm magazine in Ortega's pocket, according to Hamdani.

Hamandi said a search of his vehicle revealed four firearms and five firearm magazines concealed in the bumper of the vehicle.

At the time of his plea, Ortega admitted he did not have a license to export firearms or ammunition. He said he knew the firearms were in his vehicle and he intended to transport the firearms into Mexico, according to Hamdani.

Ortega will remain in custody pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.