Mexico-based recycling company to build new facility in Mission

A Mexico-based recycling company is set to build a new facility in Mission.

The facility will be located on Trinity Street, right across the Mission Hike and Bike Trail. The $50 million investment from Grupo Century Recycling is reportedly one of the largest investments in the city's history.

The project will bring more than 70 jobs to the area and create 240 temporary jobs during construction.

"So this isn't your typical recycling pond. This is a highly specialized metal recycling for aluminum and other raw materials that then get melted down and used for car parts or in the automotive industry, the aerospace industry, so that's going to feed a lot of the demand that there is for those large industrial projects," Mission Economic Development Corporation Chief Operating Officer Belen Guerrero said.

Construction is set to begin in January, with completion expected by December 2026.