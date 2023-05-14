x

Migrants continue being dropped off at Brownsville bus station after being processed

Thursday, May 11 2023
By: Santiago Caicedo

Migrants who have been processed by U.S. Border Patrol continue being dropped off at the bus station in downtown Brownsville.

According to Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr., many of the migrants being dropped off are leaving the Valley. 

