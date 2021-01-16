Military Child Advocates Urging Parents to Participate in Survey
WESLACO – Some military child advocates are urging parents to participate in the Military Connected Student survey when it comes to registering their child in a school district.
If your student is a dependent of a member of the U.S. Army, Navy, Air Force, Marine or Coast Guard, including the Texas National Guard or a member of the Reserves, the state requires you check one of the boxes.
The survey is important for qualifying, and allocating federal funds and school resources. However, support groups say too many parents are missing the questionnaire.
KRGV’s Taylor Winkel spoke to military families who say they want to change that to include retired or honorably discharged military veterans and Gold Star families.
If you are the parent of a military child and you’ve already submitted registration forms, there is an opportunity to make a correction or modifications as long as the deadline has not passed.
Watch the video above for the full story.
