Missing Brownsville teen found, family says
The Brownsville teen who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found, according to her mother.
Sofia Lilibeth Martinez, 16, was last seen on January 18 at the Paseo Plaza Apartments, according to Brownsville police.
RELATED STORY: Brownsville police searching for missing teen girl
Brownsville Police Department Investigator Michael Parker said the teen was returned safely back to her mother, but could not release further information since it involves a juvenile.
More News
Sports Video
-
UTRGV women's basketball make schedule change due to weather
-
Weslaco & PSJA North basketball teams shine in Monday night victories
-
Lopez Lobos wins thriller in penalties over Rivera
-
Zion Rodriguez drops 27 points as Weslaco East moves to 11-0 in...
-
South Padre Island becomes 'Official Island Escape' of Austin FC