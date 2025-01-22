Missing Brownsville teen found, family says

The Brownsville teen who was reported missing on Tuesday has been found, according to her mother.

Sofia Lilibeth Martinez, 16, was last seen on January 18 at the Paseo Plaza Apartments, according to Brownsville police.

Brownsville Police Department Investigator Michael Parker said the teen was returned safely back to her mother, but could not release further information since it involves a juvenile.