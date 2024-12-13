Mission first responders provide Christmas gifts to senior citizens

Mission police officers and firefighters played the role of Santa on Thursday as they packed their units with 500 Christmas gifts.

Each gift was hand-delivered to hundreds of seniors at two nursing homes in Mission as part of the city’s "Adopt a Grandparent" Program.

“We care about our community, we care about our elderly and we want to make ourselves accessible to them and let them know we are here,” Mission Assistant Police Chief Teodoro Rodriguez said.

Channel 5 News cameras were rolling as the faces of seniors at the Mission Valley Nursing Home lit up as first responders walked in to pass along a little holiday cheer.

The gifts included stuffed animals, blankets and activities such as coloring books.

This is the second year Mission first responders stopped by nursing homes to give away gifts, and Channel 5 News was told it won’t be the last.

Watch the video above for the full story.