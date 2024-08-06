Mission home deemed a total loss after morning fire

A Mission home was deemed a total loss after it was engulfed in flames Tuesday morning.

The fire occurred at a single home residence at the 5400 block of Daisy Drive in Mission.

Alton Fire Chief Gustavo Ramirez said the fire started at around 8 a.m. and the home was engulfed in flames by the time fire crews arrived at the scene.

Ramirez said everyone inside the home at the time of the fire made it out ok and no injuries were reported. The family will be receiving help from the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.