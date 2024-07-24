Mission Police Officer Helps Family on International Bridge
MISSION – A Mission police officer was dispatched to help a baby in an international bridge.
Ashley Castillo and her husband took their 8-month old daughter to meet other family members in Reynosa.
All went well until, it came time to return to the U.S.
After about an hour and a half in line, Castillo says they started having car problems.
The air conditioner stopped working and the car was overheating.
Castillo says the heat was unbearable and it was taking a toll on her 8-month-old.
"I was just worried about my daughter cause you know there's so many stories that we hear of, like children being in the car and that stuff happens – I didn't want that for her,” said Castillo.
The couple decided to call 9-1-1 for help.
The responding Mission police officer, Santiago Silva, was called in to avoid tragedy for this baby.
For more information watch the video above.
