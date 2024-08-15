Mission police respond to false school threats, one person in custody

False school threats are already pouring in at the city of Mission, police said Thursday.

The Mission Police Department confirmed to Channel 5 News they've received two threats to schools in their jurisdiction.

The first day of school for the Mission Consolidated Independent School District was on Wednesday.

Mission police say officers have already taken one person into custody in connection with the threats.

“We don't take any of these threats lightly, they're not pranks,” Assistant Mission Police Chief Ted Rodriguez said.

Mission CISD Interim Superintendent Chris Valdez says she worries the threats could interrupt the school day.

“It disrupts the education of our students, it also disrupts operations because we have to deploy resources to that campus,” Valdez said.

As they prepare for the rest of the school year, Mission police officers are asking parents to talk to their kids about false threats and social media

“If you post or repost any type of threat, that's going to create a reaction from any type of law enforcement agency,” Rodriguez said. “You have to understand that there are very serious consequences."

Rodriguez says students can face minor charges, or up to a third degree felony.

