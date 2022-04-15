x

Mission street renamed after WWII veteran

Thursday, April 14 2022
By: Cassandra Garcia

A portion of Doherty Avenue in the city of mission will now be known as Robert Bourbois Street.

Private First Class Bourbois was killed in action in the Philippines in 1944. His niece, Ginger Bourbois Silva, attended the street renaming ceremony.

“He will always be remembered for his bravery, his ultimate sacrifice in giving up his life to protect us and his country,” Silva said.

