Mission teen charged in connection with human smuggling chase

A Mission teen remains behind bars after officials said he led troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety on a high speed chase, jail records show.

Alejandro Balderrama Jr. was previously identified as the 17-year-old driver arrested Wednesday on charges of human smuggling and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

Hidalgo County jail records show Balderrama was arraigned that same day on those charges.

Balderrama remains in custody on a $33,000 bond.

A DPS social media post identified Balderrama as a smuggler who drove a Pontiac G6 during the chase.

DPS previously told Channel 5 News that the chase began after Balderrama sped away from a DPS trooper attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Conway Avenue and Military Highway.

The chase ended on Los Ebanos and 3 Miles roads when Balderrama crashed into a light pole and fled the scene on foot.

DPS said Balderrama was found hiding in a horse tall in the area, and eight undocumented individuals in his vehicle were arrested.

The migrants were placed in Border Patrol custody, DPS added.