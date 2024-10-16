DPS: Teen arrested on human smuggling charges following chase near Mission
A 17-year-old driver was arrested Wednesday on human smuggling charges following a law enforcement pursuit, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The teen, Alejandro Balderramas, was behind the wheel of a vehicle with eight other occupants, according to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Hernandez.
According to Hernandez, Balderramas was driving a black Pontiac vehicle that evaded from a DPS trooper attempting to conduct a traffic stop on Conway Avenue and Military Highway.
A law enforcement pursuit ensued that ended on Los Ebanos and 3 Mile roads, Hernandez said.
Balderramas was arrested on charges of evading arrest with a motor vehicle and human smuggling. His eight passengers were released to the custody of Border Patrol, Hernandez said.
