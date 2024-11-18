Mission to hold 30th annual health & wellness fair
The Greater Mission Chamber of Commerce is partnering up with Mission Regional Medical Center and the city of Mission for the 30th Annual Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair.
The two-day event is scheduled to begin on Thursday, Dec, 5 and end the following day from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on both days.
The 30th Annual Mission Community Health & Wellness Fair will be held at the Mission Event Center, located at 200 N. Shary RD.
The event is free and open to the public. A variety of essential health services will be provided, a news release stated.
For more information, call 956-585-2727, or email gmcc@missionchamber.com.
Watch the video above for the full story.
