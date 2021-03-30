Mission to host second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic Thursday

Credit: MGN Online

The city of Mission in collaboration with Hidalgo County, Precinct 3 Commissioner's Office, Mission Consolidated Independent School District and Sharyland Independent School District will host a second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Thursday April 1.

The clinic is only for people who received their fist dose the vaccine at the Mission Event Center on March 5.

The return date on the vaccination card was originally set for April 2 but the clinic has been moved to April 1, according to a news release.

Clinic staff will begin administering the second dose vaccines at 8:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Mission Event Center located at 2425 Ruby Red Boulevard. The entrance to the screening site will be on Victoria Drive.

Residents who are eligible for their second dose are asked to take a valid ID and vaccination card and two completed registration forms.

Click here to download the COVID-19 pre-screening form and fact sheet for recipients.